Tacoma, WA Author Writes Children's Nature Book
October 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFred the Little Fir Tree, a new book by Delaphine Carlisle, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Join Fred the Fir Tree and his friends and their forest adventures in this fun-filled and picturesque adventure book that introduces children of all ages to the wonders of nature, friendship, and beauty!
About the Author
Delaphine Carlisle has loved reading since as long as she can remember. She wrote stories in college for children and teenagers, but this is her first published work.
Delaphine has always preferred writing for children because she loves the way their eyes light up when they are read to and the way they get so involved in the stories. She currently lives in Tacoma, Washington.
Fred the Little Fir Tree is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0237-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
