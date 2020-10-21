Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Book on the Bible
A must-read for committed believers and tackling subjects such as "The Blood, the Name, and the Word," "You Reap What You Sow," and "How Big Is God," Seven Pillars addresses and corrects many misconceptions about the Bible. With God's supernatural help, Elaine M. Joyce's words will provide greater understanding of the Bible and bring you closer to Him.
About the Author
Elaine M. Joyce was guided by God's wisdom in writing her seven narrative essays, her calling from God. She considers herself blessed beyond measure for her relationship with God, her calling, church family, and two terrific sons.
Seven Pillars is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4290-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
