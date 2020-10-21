California Author Publishes Memoir
October 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Just Don't Know, a new book by Angel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Many years ago, God called me to write to inmates. My husband and son both went to jail. My husband would read some of my letters out loud and the other inmates would ask, "Do you think she'd write to me?" That is how I met my pen pals. They said my letters were uplifting and encouraging. The inmates shared the truth with me about how prison caused them to lose everything, their wives, girlfriends, and children. In turn, I gave them words of comfort.
I currently have twenty different pen pals in eight different prisons in California. I have helped many people that I don't even know learn about God and I pray that they will not return to prison. I hope that anyone reading this that may think about committing a crime will consider the cost and realize the punishment is not worth it.
You Just Don't Know is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0504-5 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
