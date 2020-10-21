Morganton, GA Author Publishes Humor Book!
October 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Favorite Jokes, a new book by Gene Crawford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Some people collect baseball cards; some people collect cars; some people collect dolls; some people collect bottles-Gene Crawford collects jokes. He has done this since he was in high school. He has written many jokes from memory (from hearing them years ago). Also, friends know he collects jokes, so, they send them to him now and then. Jokes he shares must clear a hurdle-they must be clean enough for his grandchildren to read (they are ages eleven to seventeen). He's tried carefully to follow this rule, even though, in about three jokes, he did put in a few dashes (finish the spelling carefully). He doesn't know how many jokes he has collected-maybe about three thousand. But here are some of his favorite jokes. Maybe there are some jokes in this file that will produce some belly laughs for you-they sure have for Gene Crawford… and for a long, long time.
About the Author
Gene Crawford was raised on a dairy farm and a poultry farm with six brothers and two sisters in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains near Blue Ridge, Georgia. He holds three college degrees. He has thirty years' experience in education as a teacher, coach, school principal, assistant school superintendent, school superintendent, and administrator with the Georgia Department of Education. He, and his wife, Tressie, have a son, Kevin, and a daughter, Gina, and four grandchildren, Clay, Blake, Macy, and Turner. This is his third published book.
My Favorite Jokes is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0667-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
