Manchester, PA Author Publishes Romance
October 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPlease Make Room for Me, a new book by William R. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Phineas Bentley, a misfit, bullied teenager, is desperate to find love. As he struggles with his sexuality, he wonders if anyone will love him if they knew his most deeply hidden secret. So, he hides part of himself from the world, and hopes that no one will see.
But when true love finds him in the most unexpected way, can he learn to live and embrace life-even in the face of tragedy?
About the Author
William R. Brown was born and raised in the little town of Newburgh in upstate New York, and up until he turned 23, he hadn't travelled much. That all changed when he joined the US Air Force. Since then, he's lived in Texas, Montana, Oregon, Pennsylvania-even Okinawa with short stays in Tokyo and Hong Kong. In every place he's visited, he's amassed a circle of friends he'll always cherish. A people person and great listener, Brown has taken inspiration from his past relationships to write Please Make Room for Me.
Brown's hobbies include playing guitar and singing; he enjoys writing music and song lyrics as well as prose. It's his goal in all that he writes to touch the hearts of his audience, no matter where they live.
Please Make Room For Me is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2327-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us