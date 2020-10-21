Louisville-Based Pool Company, All America Pool, Announces Grand Opening of Outdoor Living Showroom in Oldham County
October 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsOctober 21, 2020 - All America Pool, a Louisville, Kentucky-based pool provider, is excited to announce the grand opening of their new outdoor living and design showroom located in Oldham County. The new location situated at 2350 Commerce Parkway B, in La Grange, is hosting a two-day socially-distanced grand opening event on Friday, October 23rd and Saturday, October 24th. The Saturday of the grand opening event will also kick off a month-long giveaway of a FREE above-ground pool. The winner of the free swimming pool giveaway will be announced and notified on November 6th. All America Pool invites current pool owners, and those considering investing in a new pool, to stop by for the grand opening celebration!
All America Pool is a locally-owned company with decades of experience in the pool industry. As a second-generation family-owned business, the staff is proud to tell you that chlorine runs in their veins. The decision to open up a second store location was thoughtfully planned and in part a response to recent trends the company was seeing in outdoor living. As explained by one of the company owners, Michelle Pence, "In recent years we've noticed that many customers are interested in more than just a swimming pool or hot tub - they want to create an outdoor living space where the entire family can relax and have fun, and we want to be there to help make this happen." In an effort to cater to this trend in outdoor living, the new All America Pool store location will not only include the standard in-ground and above ground swimming pools and hot tubs offered at the company's Dixie Highway store, but it will also include many other products and services to create the ultimate outdoor living environment including outdoor furniture and decor, outdoor fireplaces and fire pits, landscaping, patio, fencing and decking services, and more.
All America Pool serves customers throughout Louisville Kentucky, striving to be the best local one-stop-shop for all things related to outdoor living. The company has decades of experience representing the most trusted lines in the pool industry including Fort Wayne Pools, Shoreline Hot Tubs/Spas, Doughboy Pools, Lomart, Hayward, Frog Leap, and Omni Synergy System. Now, with a second location, All America Pool's products and services are expanding to include outdoor furniture, decor, grills, patios, landscaping, and more. Here is a broad overview of what you can expect when you reach out to All America Pool:
All America Pool is able to construct and maintain an above ground pool system including pump and filter replacements, in-store chemical analysis as well as above ground pool openings and closings.
The company also offers inground pool construction and maintenance including replacing pumps, motors, filters, salt systems, chlorinators, heaters, and plumbing in in-ground pool systems based on the customer's needs.
Whether you need assistance opening your pool in the spring or preparing it for the cold winter months, All America Pool offers both opening and winterization services.
All America Pool specializes in liner replacements. If a pool liner has torn or a customer simply wants the bottom of your pool to have a new look, All America Pool is equipped to replace both above ground and inground pool liners.
Find a large selection of the best quality outdoor living furniture available to create your perfect outdoor oasis. Find quality couches, tables, chairs, umbrellas, fire pits, lighting, grills, and so much more, by top brands, at All America Pool.
Transform your yard into a custom recreational space perfect for entertaining and relaxing. All America Pool will help you create a plan that you will love, offering landscaping, patio building, decking and fencing services, and more, depending on your unique needs.
All America Pool's passion for the pool-industry is evident when you walk through the door of their store locations. The company's new outdoor living showroom includes 5,000 square feet of space to feature a variety of installations, giving customers a chance to experience some of the outdoor spaces they can curate in their own backyards. Customers who are more conveniently located to the Oldham County location will also be able to stop in to discuss pool services and pick up pool products.
Those interested in designing and installing an inground or above ground pool can find examples of the models available at All America Pool within their showroom. The outdoor living showroom will also feature a variety of hot tubs for those looking to add one to their backyard or upgrade their existing outdoor living area. Fire pits and fireplaces are another variety of items that will be available to peruse at the Oldham County location as well as a vast selection of outdoor patio furniture. All America Pool's outdoor living showroom is sure to have something for everyone. Whether you are interested in upgrading your existing patio furniture, adding a fire pit to your space so that it is accessible year-round, or installing an inground or above ground pool to take your backyard to the next level, All America Pool has the team and the resources to make your dreams a reality.
All America Pool invites those who already have pools, those who are interested in learning more about constructing a pool, and those who are looking to upgrade their outdoor living space with updated furniture or a new feature to stop by their Oldham County location this weekend for the grand opening! The two-day event will take place on October 23nd and October 24th in a safe, socially distanced manner and all those who attend will have a chance to win a FREE above ground pool! For those unable to make it to the grand opening weekend, All America Pool will be hosting a variety of events at their new outdoor living and design space in the spring. These events will include demonstrations about how to open your own pool, a weekend of pump and filtration savings, and a demonstration of how to vacuum your swimming pool that will showcase the top-of-the-line Pentair Prowler Automatic vacuums. To learn more about All America Pool, visit: https://www.allamericapool.com/ and like them on Facebook to stay up-to-date with upcoming events, promotions, and sales.
About All America Pool
All America Pool has been Louisville, Kentucky's major locally-owned pool supplier for almost 40 years. Since All America Pool opened their doors in 1971, they have served customers new and old with the same passion they've had since day one for the pool industry and for making families happy. The team at All America Pool understands that the decision to get a pool is an important one, and they will be with you every step of the way from design to installation and service, helping you maintain your backyard's biggest asset. All America Pool offers daily service during regular business hours and operates seasonally. Contact All America Pool today at 502-448-0300 to learn more and speak with a member of the team.
Contact Information
Michelle Pence
All America Pool
(502) 448-0300
Contact Us
