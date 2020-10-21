Columbus, OH Author Writes Mystery Novel
October 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCharlie: When Man's Best Friend Becomes Something More, a new book by Gene Mason, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
World-renown author Edward Morgan is on his way home. Returning from five years of writing abroad, he is more than ready to see the people he has missed most in the world, and get caught up on all he has missed. Little does he expect a story that would put his own books to shame…
About the Author
Gene Mason was born in the small town of Darbydale, Ohio. He is the middle child in a family of nine. He is a proud father and grandfather.
Charlie: When Man's Best Friend Becomes Something More is a 296-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0894-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us