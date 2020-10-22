San Diego, CA Author Writes Children's Book
October 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Seed, a new book by Jesse Dawson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
My name is Leilani Love, and I am 8 years old. I have the biggest most loving heart, but I am hopelessly overwhelmed. My happiness is pushed to a distant dream by the children who tease me and the litter that surrounds me in the big city. My desires are much simpler than that of riches and material possessions like most; my only wish is for a friend. With no one to turn to, I must ask Mother Nature for help; dubious but desperate, I send my words to the sun… This is my story as told by a friend.
The Seed is 52 pages. It is available in paperback for a retail price of $25.00 and hardcover for a retail price of $27.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
