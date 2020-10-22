Nazareth, PA Author Publishes New Mystery Novel
October 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRetribution by Amateurs: A Murder Mystery, a new book by Joseph P Bartko, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A suspenseful murder mystery shows you the basics in how normal, everyday people handle a serious situation that suddenly appears in their lives! A dangerous situation that must be solved by themselves with a little help from others. With classic elements of evil criminals, fear, and teamwork, this team of amateur murder solvers gives you a boost of hope and confidence in yourself.
Retribution by Amateurs: A Murder Mystery is a 70-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2295-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
