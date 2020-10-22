Mt. Holly, NC Author Writes Autobiography
October 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Happens In This House, a new book by Nzinga Cates, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book depicts a life that has overcome trials and tribulations. Mrs. Cates dives into her experiences growing up with a parent with mental illness and all the struggles that came with it. As a counselor, she sees how many people have had similar experiences and wants others to know they are not alone. An honest commentary on mental illness and overcoming, this book does not shy away from complicated and painful issues.
About the Author
Nzinga Cates graduated from Edinboro University with a Bachelor's degree in social work and a Master's in community counseling. She currently resides in Charlotte, NC where she is the owner of her own counseling practice.
What Happens In This House is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0970-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
