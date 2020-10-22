Experienced Pest Control Company Emphasizes Importance of Staying Vigilant Year Round
October 22, 2020 - Contrary to popular belief, insects don't just die off in the winter. After all, they've had centuries of time to evolve and adapt to changing climates. While you might not visibly see as many insects in and around your house in the colder winter months, that does not mean they are not still present.
Many insects are able to survive colder winter weather through a process called diapause. Likened to hibernation common among some mammals like bears, insects look for protection from the cold when they prepare for diapause. This can mean coming indoors and finding shelter between walls, under flooring, and in the many cracks and crevices offered by most building structures.
As explained by David Chapman, Owner of the Lexington Black Diamond Pest Control franchise location, "Many people think that spiders, ants, roaches, and other bugs just die off in the winter, so they might not see pest control as important as in the warmer months…but this is not the case. Insects and other pests often actually come inside seeking shelter and warmer indoor temperatures during cold winter months. While they may go into a more dormant state, they are still there, and need to be dealt with."
Indeed, many different types of bugs are drawn to your home. When the temperature gets cold (around 15 degrees Fahrenheit), bugs like the American cockroach have difficulty surviving. However, they can hibernate easily, in the right spots inside.
Spiders also find warmer places to survive. Since spider eggs die if they become frozen, many different kinds of spiders lay eggs in the fall so the babies have time to mature enough to survive in the winter. Spiders actually produce a chemical that scientists liken to anti-freeze. This helps prepare their bodies to live through cooler temperatures.
Further, you're actually more likely to see certain pests around your home during the winter, like earwigs. Long narrow and flat in shape, earwigs come in a variety of colors ranging from yellow to dark brown. They find shelter under walkway tiling or bricks, in mulch piles, and inside when possible. They tend to prefer darker damp areas including basements, bathrooms, garages and kitchens.
That being said, some insects are more capable of winter survival. One example is the bed bug. As they are indoor pests, the season does not bother them. Even during transmission from place to place the weather is not much of a factor as, similar to spiders, they emit a bodily chemical that lowers their body temperatures and increases their chance of survival even through the cold. Termites also continue to stay active even during winter. Termites are very hardy, and are capable of continuing their destructive work year-round. However, when the weather drops below freezing, they do need to hibernate to survive.
Chapman encourages community members to, "Be prepared for the inevitable arrival of bugs in your home during winter. Taking preventative measures, such as sealing crevices and cracks in foundations, windows, doors, walls, etc., is the first step; however, your best course of action is consulting a licensed pest control professional to perform preventative treatments." Chapman also shared that Black Diamond has many ongoing service plans to help prevent pests from entering your home. We also offer top-notch warranties for covered pests. So, if you're interested in taking a more proactive approach to pest control, or if you are already seeing pest activity in your home, call 877-DEAD-BUG today.
