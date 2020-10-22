Manhattan Home Design Launch the Hans Wegner Chairs, Saarinen Chairs, and Other Amazing Products
October 22, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsNew York, October 20, 2020 - The famous online store specialized in Mid-Century Modern furniture manhattanhomedesign.com prepares for the sales of the last quarter of the year with a renewed catalog focused on capturing the attention of the Mid-Century Modern style lovers, interior design, and decor in general. This new series of products includes such impressive pieces as the Saarinen Womb Chair, the Hans Wegner Shell Chair, the Hans Wegner Flag Halyard Chair, the Arne Jacobsen Egg Chair, and the marble Tulip tables, among others. These are high-quality designs, recognized for being innovative proposals within their style and representing an era and a trend that, even though several decades have passed, continues to hold a place of honor in the taste of the general public.
Naturally, sales of all kinds of products and services tend to increase during the season at the end of the year, and the furniture business is no exception. Many people dream of having a Saarinen Womb Chair in their living room or some other space in their home. Even offices are another type of environment in which the MCM style has been widely accepted. Many people feel a huge fondness for these types of designs because they are also ideal to give them at Christmas. Undoubtedly, the ease with which people can obtain information on the Internet has allowed them to meet such iconic models as the Arne Jacobsen Egg Chair, the Eero Saarinen Tulip table, and other iconic models.
Mid-Century Modern Beds, Marble Tulip Tables, and More
Manhattan Home Design has become a pioneer store on the Internet thanks to its affordable prices, the high quality of its products, and the dropshipping service, which has allowed them to distribute their furniture throughout the national territory. Currently, hundreds of satisfied users have had the experience of buying this type of furniture online. Besides, the friendly prices of these products have allowed more than one user to have, at last, those models that they always dreamed of, such as the Hans Wegner Flag Halyard Chair, the Arne Jacobsen Egg Chair, and the Saarinen Womb Chair. It's enough to compare the prices of Hans Wegner models to understand the success that this store has had over the years.
The proposal of manhattanhomedesign.com is not limited only to benefit homes and offices but also to other areas such as bedrooms, taking into account that the catalog of beds and bedroom sets published on its website has a truly impressive variety of models, such as the Asher Bed Frame and the Ophelia Bed Wood Frame. This represents the ideal option for all the people who want to give an MCM touch to their bedroom. According to the projections of the specialists, the store will deplete many of its stocks during the Christmas season.
For more information, visit the store's showroom, located at 325 W 38th St Suite 1501 New York, NY, 10018. You can also call 646-578-8606 or send an email customerservice@manhattanhomedesign.com
