The ODM Group Partners With Christina Noble Children's Foundation For 2021 Lucky Lunar Socks-Year Of The Golden Ox
October 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe ODM Group a creative promotional product agency founded in 2003 with offices in Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Ho Chi Min City announced their charity partnership with The Christina Noble Children's Foundation (CNCF).
CNCF helps to alleviate child poverty in Vietnam by providing healthcare and education. Pledging US$0.20 for every pair of Lucky Lunar Socks made for the Year of the Ox, the ODM Group hopes to boost funds to continue helping CNCF to address poverty at a grassroots level with a long-term focus on providing a nurturing environment for personal development.
All children who benefit from the programmes are deeply burdened by poverty. In addition, many are orphaned and homeless and/or suffer from disabilities and disease. Because of these factors, almost all are extremely vulnerable and at high risk of exploitation.
"I visited the Foundation soon after our Vietnam design and sourcing operation in 2018. I had some understanding of CNCF's incredible work from the ladies long lunch fundraising event during the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens. Nothing prepares you for the impact of seeing the kids programmes in action and hearing of their desperate situations and stories.
Our designers were quick to provide creative support for CNCF's marketing team, and we're now proud to continue with pledging donations from the sale of our well-loved Lucky Lunar Socks as well." said Conor O'Donovan, CEO of The ODM Group.
The socks, recognized for the fun and quirky designs, will see in the Golden Ox. They are known for strength, determination and hard-working, well-known Ox includes Walt Disney, Ricky Gervais, Cristiano Ronaldo and Malala Yousafzai.
The ODM Group has a strong history in supporting the communities they operate providing pro bono design and staffing for charity music concert 'Come Together' in support of the Zhuhai Autism Society and other care facilities since 2011.
About Christina Noble Children's Foundation (CNCF)
Since Founder Christina Noble OBE arrived in Vietnam in 1989 and with the formal establishment of CNCF as an NGO in 1991, the Foundation has in the past twenty-nine years established 150 projects providing vital shelter, health services and educational opportunities; these projects, combined with our community development programmes, mean CNCF has to date impacted the lives of over 1,000,000 people
For more information and learn more about CNCF's programmes, mission, vision & values please visit www.cncf.org
About The ODM Group/Mindsparkz & the Lucky Lunar Socks
The ODM Group is a promotional products marketing agency founded in 2003 with Mindsparkz as the group's full-service design arm to clients with early-stage product development, creativity and marketing.
The Lucky Lunar Socks is a product by The ODM Group, made traditionally for companies as corporate gifts to celebrate the Lunar New Year, wishing in prosperity and good luck with an animal mascot that signifies qualities and traights of people born in those years. For more information visit https://www.theodmgroup.com/collectible-socks/
