Chicago, IL Author Publishes Novel

October 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEscaping the Aventine, a new book by Mads Hennen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Is a captor truly free? Can people connected to each other through debt or love ever really be free, even if they are not in captivity? Escaping the Aventine explores themes of captivity, relationships, and family.
About the Author
Mads Hennen has lived in Chicago for fifteen years now, working in the Northside as a nanny for the past five years. Here she studied improv and drastic acting at The Second City Training Center, slowly evolving to screenplay studying. She lives with her family, among them are two cats. She moonlights as a waitress at an English pub nearby. Mads has been writing since she was old enough to hold a crayon, often distressing her mother by writing on walls. When she is not chasing after her little ones or writing, she enjoys traveling and cooking with friends.
Escaping the Aventine is a 512-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0688-7. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
