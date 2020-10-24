Channelview, Texas Author Publishes Novel
October 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWindows of Heaven, a new book by Idell LaVette Gatterson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A child disowned by her father experiences arrested development without a personality. The adult/child is part-child, part-adult who makes childlike adult decisions as she relives her childhood in her adult years. Will she ever be whole?
About the Author
Idell LaVette Gatterson holds a degree in sociology as an advocate for disowned children. A graduate of the University of Houston, she also served in the Navy for four years before receiving an Honorable Discharge. She currently resides in Channelview, Texas.
Windows of Heaven is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0765-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
