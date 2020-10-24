Brick, NJ Author Publishes Book on Accounting
October 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Entertaining Guide to Basic Accounting, a new book by Bart Cecere, CPA (Ret.), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An Entertaining Guide to Basic Accounting is designed to clarify the basics of accounting to high school seniors and college freshmen. But this entertaining guide, perfect for in-classroom learning, is great read guaranteed to make accounting more approachable to people from all walks of life.
About the Author
Bart Cecere, CPA (Ret.) lives in Brick, NJ, with his wife and soulmate, Nancy, and their handsome cat, Jack. They have six grown children and nine grandchildren. Before retiring, Cecere enjoyed such fast-paced hobbies as running, cycling, skiing, and golf. Now retired, Cecere enjoys walking the beach, playing piano, and napping.
Professionally, Cecere spent six years with Ernst & Ernst, one of the top eight accounting firms at the time. He also worked in the industry for a time in various financial positions, taught at Rutgers University, and managed his own tax and accounting practice.
An Entertaining Guide to Basic Accounting is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2210-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
