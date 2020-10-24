Columbia, TN Author Writes Autobiography
October 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLiving With Myasthenia Gravis: The Struggle is Real: This is My Story, a new book by C.M. Lewis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, or MG for short, C.M. Lewis shares this true story of her experience with this invisible rare non-contagious autoimmune disease. Having this illness takes considerable strength, as it tirelessly attacks her body, but C.M. Lewis proves that she is a warrior and is motivational for those who may be experiencing this illness as well.
About the Author
C.M. Lewis is originally from California but resides in Tennessee. She has two wonderful children and a granddaughter along with extended family and wonderful friends who are like family. C.M. Lewis has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Information Technology. She is an application analyst. Her hobbies include reading and writing along with working and training her dogs.
Reviews
JoeyP from Bon Aqua, TN
"This is an amazing book! Very easy to read and interesting!
If you have MG or just want to know more about it. This is your book! Definitely recommend!"
BAM2017
5.0 out of 5 stars A much needed insight
This book provides much needed insight into how a chronic disease can affect the patient, their families and their friends. In addition, this book spreads awareness on a rare disease and the implications of having one that not even many medical providers have a decent grasp on to provide adequate care. This book is great for family and friends of patients, their medical providers and other patients to help provide clarity and an understanding of the struggle related.
Living With Myasthenia Gravis: The Struggle is Real: This is My Story is a 112 pages. It is available in paperback with a retail price of $12.00 and hardcover with a retail price of $21.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
