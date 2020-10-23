Navarre, FL Author Writes Epic New Sci-Fi Novel
October 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsElectro: Book One- The Thunder Series, a new book by Elise Brassell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Electro is your average high school girl with average high school worries, except for her ability to control lightning and run at super speeds. Along with her super-powered friends, a shape-shifter and a water manipulator, Electro will have to come out of her shell, learn who she truly is, and find her place in the world. With danger at every turn, she will need to make difficult decisions on whom they can trust.
Written in an unconventional style for a coming-of-age, superhero story, Electro has something for everyone who enjoys an adventure and a good story.
About the Author
Elise Brassell began writing stories as a young girl, almost as soon as she could hold a pencil. She was always jotting notes or writing down ideas, only letting the best of friends read her many adventures. As her imagination grew, so did the adventures, and by the time Elise was in fourth grade, the world of Electro had been created in her mind. It wasn't until her middle school years that she finally put pencil to paper to let the world she had imagined flow out of her mind and into reality. Thanks to the encouragement of teachers, family, and friends, the first book has finally been completed. Now, Brassell is still brewing up more adventures for Electro and her family while continuing to pursue her many interests. She calls the Sunshine State home where she lives happily ever after with her husband, Tommy.
Electro: Book One- The Thunder Series is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4364-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
