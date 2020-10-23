FREE Meditation Awareness Marathon - Election Stress Reduction LIVESTREAM FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE November 7th, 2020

A moderate life style reduces life expectancy. Meditation helps reduce stress. During this 12 hour marathon workshops and speakers give their time to assist during this unusual time of stress.Aware Meditation Inc. Founder Paula Newman has appeared as a meditation teacher on CBS' GoodDay Sacramento, ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap (as George Hamilton's meditation teacher), Mental Happiness Hour Podcast, The Boss Life Balance Podcast, VivaGlam Magazine, Courageous Women's Magazine to name a few media highlights. She has spoken at sobriety conventions, pain management centers and businesses. She has been invited to the Cambridge University Press' Bio Ethics in Education conference to workshop Getting to Yes with medical students and doctors regarding prejudice within the medical field and patients of the BIOPC communities.Channing Press of Piece of Peace Meditation Vedic Meditation teacher, yoga and Reiki instructor, she was moved to work with Aware Meditation Inc. with branching out to underrepresented groups in the community. Based in Denver, Colorado she has been instrumental in forwarding Aware Meditation to realize it's inaugural teaching.Speakers/ Workshops include: Yoga, Meditation, Gardening, Breema, Ayurveda, Vasstu, Tapping.FREE EVENTSaturday November 7th 6:30am MTN=6:30PM MTN@awaremeditation