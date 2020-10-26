Carlisle, PA Author Publishes Must Read Romance Novel
October 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSandcastles, a new book by Hollyann Marie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Helena has dreams. In her senior year of pre-med, she gets good grades and studies hard, on her way to becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon. But her dreams threaten to come screeching to a halt when her father, the owner of one of the largest oil refineries in Texas, gives her an ultimatum: marry the playboy heir to the James Oil Industry, Aiden James, and consolidate the merger between the state's two largest oil companies, or be disinherited. Aiden, trying to finish his law degree and figure out his life path, faces the same demand from his own father. As he and Helena grapple with their unwanted betrothal, a torrid romance begins to kindle between them-one every bit as complex and fragile as a castle made of sand.
About the Author
Hollyann Marie was born and raised in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Though born in the city, her family owns a small farm in the country. Romance is her favorite genre and she both reads and writes Romance novels. When not writing or reading, she enjoys baking and crocheting blankets. She lives in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with her fiancé, Daniel, her Uncle Tom, and her children, Gabriel and Connor.
Sandcastles is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0869-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
