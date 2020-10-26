Bronx, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
October 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEye Can See, a new book by Mo Ember, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stress can definitely take a toll on us, and sometimes our tired and weary eyes see things that aren't really there. Eye Can See is a tale about the realization about what is reality and what is fantasy-and what can happen when our eyes play tricks on us.
About the Author
Mo Ember enjoys writing stories, especially fantasy, comedy, sci-fi, and horror. She also enjoys writing songs and singing. A self-proclaimed foodie, Mo enjoys cooking and baking. She is also a nature lover, an animal lover, and enjoys being outside at the park. Mo is a thrill seeker, she loves roller coasters, and she would love to go sky diving. She currently lives in New York0
Eye Can See is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0199-3
. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
