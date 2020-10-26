Hollis, NY Author Writes Medical Nonfiction Novel
October 26, 2020 Medical Marijuana Changing Times III, a new book by Max Beau, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Even though Author Max Beau is now working on a fiction book in his spare time, he's back doing further exploration of medical marijuana and its uses through the people who use it for treatment of illness. Before marijuana became illegal, it once was and still is a useful medicinal drug that helps ailments. However, people due to the widespread use of marijuana as a recreational drug, has hampered the advancement of medical marijuana. Its licensed use in medicine in a few states in the U.S., Scientist are approaching medical marijuana as if it's a code that needs to be broken in regards to all the different medical illnesses it effects. Every year, scientists are finding more illnesses that medical marijuana has an effect on.
Author Max Beau is back again with (more underground) part two of a new multi-controversial information book; "Medical Marijuana Changing Times III" is a two of a kind book that tackles the subject of medical marijuana and its use. It contains more than 40 new interviews, statements, testimonials, and short stories of people that have different medical illnesses. These patients requested medical marijuana as a part of their treatment. In all the interviews, statements, testimonials, and short stories the names have been changed to protect the innocent. This book picks up where the last book left off. Of cause more medical illness that marijuana is taken for. It doesn't surprise me but once again some pre-book reviewers have stated that they have gotten more pleasure in reading the interviews, short stories, and testimonials than analyzing the technical information and accuracy of the book itself. Well, nevertheless whether it be technical information or interviews, short stories, and testimonials, "Medical Marijuana Changing Times III" is the two of a kind book that provides knowledge and information of the past and the changing times we live in. News flash: in January 2010, New Jersey became the 14th state to legalize medical marijuana, allowing chronically ill patients to buy up to 2 ounces of marijuana a month at the state monitored dispensaries. Remedy R convalesco.
Medical Marijuana Changing Times III is 182 pages. It is available in paperback with a retail price of $23.00 and hardcover with a retail price of $26.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
