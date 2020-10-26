Debut Author Publishes Collection of Short Stories
October 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow I Got Where I Am, a new book by Peter Perrin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book/Author
Like soft clay that can be molded, events from our youth have a profound outcome on the person we later become. Peter Perrin shares some of his experiences that shaped him. What the author hopes is that his short stories will prove to be not only entertaining, but also will afford the reader an opportunity to do some reflective thinking.
How I Got Where I Am is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4019-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us