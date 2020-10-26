Centerville, MA Author Publishes Book on COVID-19
October 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPandemic 2020, a new book by Cheryl Powell LMHC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It is hard to believe that the most powerful country in the world could be brought to its knees by something so small and fragile it cannot be seen without the aid of a microscope…
But it did happen.
Indeed, the outbreak of COVID-19 seems to have brought the entire world to the point of collapse… serving as a bitter warning to future generations to be prepared.
In Pandemic 2020, Cheryl Powell LMHC combines research and statistics with personal knowledge and expertise as she documents one woman's experience navigating the "new normal." Written from the viewpoint of both observer and healthcare professional, Powell writes to ensure there is a record of our current experience for future generations, and to remind us all that we, as a species, can emerge from this crisis stronger than before.
About the Author
Cheryl Powell LMHC's first career choice was nursing, working in a cancer research hospital in the Midwestern United States. This changed when she married and moved to England, where there was no reciprocity for American nurses. A mother of two, she raised her family in both the United States and the United Kingdom, working her way up to Senior Editor and Editorial Manager of a small American newspaper based in the UK. She obtained her Master's degree in mental health and has been working for the past 11 years as a professional clinician, specializing in trauma.
Powell is a commissioner for the town's Historic Commission, and their nominee to the Main Street and Waterfront Historic Commission, where she is serving her third term as Chairman. She enjoys writing, reading, skiing, travelling, cooking, mingling with friends, and most important, spending time with her family and grandson.
Powell writes in her book that, "After costs, it is my intention to share any profits from this account to help build supplies for future crises in the hope of saving lives by being better prepared."
Pandemic 2020 is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3473-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com. Also available at your favorite on-line retailers.
