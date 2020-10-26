Oro Valley, AZ Author Writes Political Book
Socialism: The Walking Dead, a new book by Rafael Polo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Socialism: the Walking Dead examines the history and failures of an ideology that though it may go by different names, it still carries the same danger and risk to society and the American middle class no matter what it's called.
About the Author
Rafael Polo was born in Cuba and came to the US at the age of eleven. He graduated high school in 1969, college in 1973, and the Peruvian Naval College in 1985. He graduated from the United States Naval War College in 2005. His service to the nation includes the United States Navy (1974-1994) and the Central Intelligence Agency (1998-2010). Polo has one daughter and is retired and living in the Adirondacks region of New York.
Socialism: The Walking Dead is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4791-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
