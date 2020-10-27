Gypsum, CO Author Publishes Novel
October 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Tree Singer: Book 1: Earth, a new book by Andrew Leon Terrell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After Fergus MacKay's quiet night camping in the desert is interrupted by a confrontation with a Navy SEAL team, he's determined to find out why. Fergus finally discovers the secret-ten children who have been bred with superior genetics to give them mental and physical attributes beyond that of a normal human. These children escaped captivity from the underground laboratory where they were born and need his help to remain free.
Fergus, with the help of his friends Harry and Jack, hides the children on his rural property and continues their education and training. Even though they've been careful, the constant threat of being captured hangs over them. Utilizing their superior intelligence, The Ten formulate a plan to finally put themselves off planet and far beyond the reach of the shadowy government entity that wants them back.
About the Author
Andrew Leon Terrell was an author from Colorado, he passed way in 2019. He spent sixteen years in the Navy and then retired from the National Institute of Standards and Technology. After retiring, he embarked on a new career as an author, and began work on the Tree Singer series. Andrew enjoyed spending time with his family, taking weekly Tai Chi lessons, and studying scripture and spirituality.
The Tree Singer: Book 1: Earth is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2526-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us