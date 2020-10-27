Metairie, LA Author Publishes Novel
October 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBetween Heaven & Hell: Genesis, a new book by Brandon M. Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this fantasy sci-fi story, a group of men and women known as the Guardians have been charged with protecting humanity as heaven and hell clash on earth. Being assigned with this dangerous and stressful task, we see how these warriors deal with the horrid nature of their job all while balancing their life with their teammates and managing the trauma that shapes them. Shockingly, this time it's not just demons that threaten mankind but angels lead by the arch Michael. How can the Guardians protect humanity from the denizens of Hell and the sword of God himself?
About the Author
Brandon M. Davis has been writing since elementary school. After dropping out of college, Davis realized he wanted to be an author. His goal is to become a best-selling author one day. Davis's other hobbies include singing karaoke and being the best father to his daughter.
Between Heaven & Hell: Genesis is a 358-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9982-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
