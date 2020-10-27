Daly City, CA Author Writes Political Book
October 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Rules of Lawful Behavior, a new book by John R. Bellanca, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Join author John R. Bellanca on a raw tour of the fundamentals of American law, where pretty much all of the law is laid out in only 20 human behaviors. Using real world examples, readers are asked to #LearnPainfulLessons from today's headlines, examine the limits of our freedoms as Americans, and explore other common law principles like self defense and consent. Buckle up as you're about to have one helluva good read!
The Rules of Lawful Behavior is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2388-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
