Pittsburgh, PA Author Writes Self Help Guide
October 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCreate Your Destiny: Making Your Dreams a Reality Now!, a new book by Derek N. Corner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Create Your Destiny is about discovering and believing in your inner powerful talents to reach your dreams and goals. Author Derek N. Corner's uses his personal experiences and his amazing life journey to inspire readers, for as he's weathered life's ups and downs, through all the peaks and valleys, he's maintained optimism, an insatiable appetite for knowledge and wisdom, and an unflappable confidence in the human spirit to do great things…
And you can do this, too!
Regardless of where you are in your journey in life, Create Your Destiny will become a valuable teaching tool in your life, on a personal or professional level, to ask the hard questions about the individuals in your life and the systems we are all a part of in order to maximize your successes and happiness. Learn to become a great problem-solver and team player!
Look inside to take full ownership of your destiny, and say, "Why not!?" when everyone else says it can't be done.
About the Author
Derek N. Corner, along with his wife of 26 years and mother-in-law, is active in his community arts district. In the coming months, he and his wife will be participating in their first mission trip to Honduras. Corner is surrounded by a loving support system, wife, son, siblings, parents, in-laws, and friends, who sustain him with love and encouragement. He believes that they, along with work, health, and faith, are the solid foundation of his life.
Corner enjoys reading and working with my hands (home improvements, gardening, carpentry, and fixing things). He also loves learning about history, old architecture, and ancient civilizations and their advancements. He's excited about his book and it's potential to help many people to change their lives create their own destinies.
About the Illustrator
This book has helped me simplify a plan for life. As an artist wanting time to explore multiple mediums including fashion, graphic design, furniture, and hopefully so many more creative outlets proper time management is essential. This opportunity made it so much more clear on how and why a plan to creating your own destiny is important!
Create Your Destiny: Making Your Dreams a Reality Now! is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2195-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us