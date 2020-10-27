Westlake, LA Author Writes Collection of Poetry
October 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Writings As A Poet, a new book by Christopher Broussard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
The works of Christopher Broussard include raw emotions dealing with everyday life and struggles we all have as humans. These poems include "Angels Fly," "Hold Me," "The Unknown," "Dark Moon," and so much more. Cross into the unknown in My Writings as a Poet.
My Writings As A Poet is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2207-5 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
