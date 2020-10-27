PA Server Monitor Gives Companies an Effective Tool to Monitor Computer Temperature
October 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsOlathe, KS – Now that many businesses have transitioned to remote-employment arrangements as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, computer breakdowns have become more troublesome than ever. Employees working at home often do not have ready access to an alternate desktop or laptop computer, and it's more difficult than usual these days to schedule an appointment with a repair shop. For those reasons, it's important to be able to manage one of the most common causes of computer failure: overheating. With Power Admin's PA Server Monitor, and its temperature monitoring and alerting features, it's easy to keep track of the heat levels of a computer or network and remediate the problem before it can cause serious damage.
PA Server Monitor comes with several features that allow companies to check computer temperatures and generate alerts whenever user-specified parameters are surpassed:
As Power Admin's flagship product, PA Server Monitor comes with a broad range of useful features in addition to its temperature monitoring and alerting capabilities. These additional features include disk space, Windows Event Log, and ping response monitoring. Power Admin also distributes its PA File Sight and PA Storage Monitor solutions.
About Power Admin
Founded in 2002, Power Admin is a premier manufacturing of powerful network & server monitoring software, which has been used by many large corporations around the world, such as NASA, Intel, Panasonic, Symantec, Xerox, Merrill Lynch, Chevron, and Northrop Grumman. Power Admin is located in the Kansas City area.
