Network Control Recognized in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services
October 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNetwork Control, a pioneer and leader in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry today announced that it has been once again included in global technology analyst firm Gartner's definitive 2020 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services.
Mark Hearn, President and CEO of Network Control, said "We are honored to be included in Gartner's market guide once again. For over 22 years we have continuously evolved our services and supporting technology to best manage any sized company's wireless, voice and data technology assets and related spend. We excel at finding billing errors and reducing costs, all while improving our customers' service levels. We're proud of how we have led the industry, but more important is how we have consistently provided value for our customers."
Three key Gartner Observations from the Report:
1. Gartner client interactions show that end-user enterprises are looking for TEM providers to take control of more of the communications-related expenses, such as for mobile, wireline and cloud services. Alternatively, they want TEM providers to take on an increasing role in also offering complete life cycle management services for end user devices.
2. Enterprises are increasingly looking for ongoing management as a key benefit of TEM; yet they experience challenges associated with inadequate process definition and reactive rather than proactive engagement models. This has led to dissatisfaction with the quality of the service and hidden costs.
3. Of Gartner's hundreds of TEM-related client inquiries in the12 months leading up to August 2020, it is clear that the main benefits sought from TEM providers are improved business process outcomes, better visibility and control of assets, ensuring asset performance, and naturally reduced cost for the communication services under management. Organizations aim to have clarity around inventory, costs, and consumption of services for efficiency and optimization; by employing a TEM vendor, enterprises aim to save on internal resources while obtaining all this.
"Network Control has consistently led the market with detailed and accurate inventory, asset management as well as staying ahead of carrier and supplier contract changes," said Hearn. "We always find additional cost savings and value even when other TEM providers do not."
NOTE: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Network Control
Since 1998, Network Control has been a recognized leader for its US-based managed services that enable businesses to reduce and better control their voice, data, conferencing and wireless costs while improving their overall communications infrastructure. Companies have seen a six-month payback and typical ROI of 250-400% under the Network Control business model. The company has also pioneered Global TEM, a next generation services model that reflects the increased complexities of communications and its merger into the broader corporate IT infrastructure for companies with international footprints. More information can be found at www.network-control.com.
Contact Information
Tara Harn
Network Control
+1 319-483-1123
Contact Us
