Rancho Mission Viejo, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Science Book
October 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsQuantum Confession: Christian Spirituality for Our Time, a new book by Ronald N. Fritsch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Providing his own faith as an example of the transition from conservative Christianity to accommodate the findings of modern science, Ronald N. Fritsch blends spirituality and quantum physics and provides a testament for a new understanding of God. Fritsch explains how God exists as a loving God and how this love is portrayed in his detailed and beloved Creation.
Fritsch addresses controversial topics such as di-polar divinity, the humanity of Jesus of Nazareth, and salvation history along with many other issues. This self-assessment of human faith is designed to promote a more liberal understanding of Christianity in love, hope, peace, and happiness.
About the Author
Ronald N. Fritsch is a lifelong educator, school administrator, community college instructor, and university professor. He holds a master's degree in U.S. history from California State University as well as a master's degree in religion from Concordia Theological Seminary in St. Louis. He and his staff created Canyon View School in Irvine, California which has received the California Distinguished School Award and recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education.
He lives near San Juan Capistrano with his wife, Connie, and their dog, Truffy. They have two sons, Garret and Thad, and three grandsons, Cameron, Caden, and Connor.
Quantum Confession: Christian Spirituality for Our Time is a 342-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2247-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us