Mindfulness Center Launches in Tampa, Florida, as Part of Expansion Plan for Louisville Mindfulness Center

October 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsThe Tampa, Florida area is the site of a new mindfulness center that opened on October 22nd and is now accepting new patients. The Mindfulness Center offers a wide variety of mindfulness-based therapy techniques for those living with mental health disorders as well as those going through a difficult time in their lives that they need help managing. Those interested in learning more about how mindfulness can help them manage anxiety, depression, PTSD, and various life transitions can request a free consultation with licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Elizabeth McCormack, by visiting the Mindfulness Center's website at http://mindfulness-center.com.
The Mindfulness Center, located in the Tampa Bay area, is an extension of the long-established Louisville Mindfulness Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Both locations work to promote using mindfulness as a coping skill to help clients quiet their brains and prevent "spinning" thoughts that could cause anxiety or lead to a panic attack. Over time, the coping skills that are taught are used to calm the body and rewire the brain in order to avoid further incidents. This effective solution-focused approach provides clients with new tools that they can use to make many visible improvements in their personal and professional lives.
As explained by Megan Bayles Bartley, founder of both the Mindfulness Center and the Louisville Mindfulness Center, "Our unique mindfulness-based approach helps people make subtle shifts in their perspectives that enable them to more effectively handle all of life's stressors. Not only have we found that a mindfulness-based approach helps decrease anxiety, irritability, and frustration, but it also increases a person's sense of clarity, balance, and peace. We're really excited to now be able to offer our services to people in the Tampa, Florida-region after over a decade of experience in Kentucky and Texas."
Licensed therapist Elizabeth McCormack, LMFT, is excited to be a part of the Mindfulness Center launch. In her many years of practice as a therapist, Elizabeth has ample experience helping people of all ages learn how to use mindfulness-based tools to improve their lives. These tools for your toolbox to deal with all of life's stressors will help patients to manage their anxiety, irritability, and frustration outside of therapy sessions until they can get in for their next appointment. While mindfulness is practiced by many, plenty of people think that mindfulness will not work for them or that they are unable to do it; however, at the Mindfulness Center, the main goal is to make mindfulness accessible to everyone because it is possible and has the potential to help people with various issues they are facing. By working with Elizabeth McCormack, clients can expect to achieve the ability to:
These achievements are made possible by the pairing of mindfulness with traditional marriage and family counseling approaches to therapy. The main discipline that marriage and family therapy operates on is the idea of a systemic perspective that sees the interrelatedness of all aspects of a person's life. By considering a person's culture, family life, educational background, career path, current situation, it is more difficult for a therapist to pathologize a person. Instead, the therapist is able to help their clients make note of various patterns of thinking, behaving, and feeling that are no longer serving them and develop new thoughts, behaviors, and beliefs to remedy their situation. The practice of mindfulness complements this approach very well and Elizabeth McCormack at the Mindfulness Center is here to serve those interested in changing their thought patterns to better benefit their current, and ongoing, life situations.
If there is one thing that Elizabeth McCormack, LMFT, knows it's that finding the right therapist is essential to making positive changes and that the right therapist can make all the difference in a client's journey towards a clearer mindset. With this in mind, Elizabeth strives to create an environment that fosters healing and hopefulness for everyone who walks through the door. She has been creating safe spaces for her clients to break through barriers and become emotionally vulnerable in order to start healing since she started her work as a therapist. Her specialties include working with adults who deal with anxiety, depression, and complicated grieving, as well as couples and families hoping to improve communication and help them see other perspectives.
If you, or someone you know, is looking for a new therapist or a practice that employs a new approach to therapy, contact the Mindfulness Center today. Although Elizabeth McCormack, LMFT, already has a full client-load, she is accepting a few new clients and is offering free 10-minute consultations for those interested in learning more about her services and if working together is optimal for everyone.
About Elizabeth McCormack, LMFT
After graduating from Hanover College in Indiana, Elizabeth went on to work in a variety of environments including a boys' group home, a community mental health center, and a domestic violence shelter, but she has found that private practice is her favorite setting because of the diversity found there. Prior to settling in the Tampa Bay area, Elizabeth lived in Louisville, Kentucky where she got her Master's in Marriage and Family Therapy and a Master of Divinity from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. For the last five years, Elizabeth has lived in the local area with her husband, two children, and dog.
About Megan Bayles Bartley, LMFT
Megan is an award-winning therapist, guest speaker, author, and entrepreneur, who enjoys sharing her passion for a mindfulness-based approach to therapy with everyone she meets. Raised in Seattle WA, Megan graduated with a B.A. from the University of Washington, and the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary where she earned a Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy. Megan is the founder of both the Louisville Mindfulness Center and the Mindfulness Center. When she is not busy working, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two children.
