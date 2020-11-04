ProMarine Announces ProPour Casting Resin
November 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNovember 5, 2020 (Galesburg, MI) – ProMarine Supplies, a leading supplier of high-performance epoxy resins for residential, commercial and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the release of ProPour Casting Resin – a new formula designed for craftsman and artisans – whether they be professionals or new do-it-yourselfers (DIY). ProMarine's casting resin is specially designed for tasks where thicker pours are required such as furniture construction and encapsulation projects.
Casting resins like ProPour differ from tabletop and art resins in a number of ways. From their thinner viscosity and longer working time - to their longer curing process and thicker/deep-pouring attributes – casting resins are superbly formulated for the crafting of decorative furniture like River Tables and encasing memorabilia to create thought-provoking accessories that will last.
ProPour casting resin is a two-component clear-polymer system, featuring a 2:1 ratio of resin to hardener. Formulated specifically for thicker/deep pours of up to two inches per layer; ProPour's specifications are designed to meet or exceed the needs of a wide variety of artisanal and crafting applications. From finishing and protecting fine furnishings, to encapsulating, suspending and saving cherished sentimental items; casting resins are the right tool for the job.
"ProPour is the latest addition to our family of ProMarine Supply epoxy resins, and one we're proud to introduce," explained Jennifer Genth, General Manager, ProMarine Supplies. "You see, we've been asked by our Epoxy Pro Customers for some time to introduce more specialty resins to address a variety of their needs - and now we have! In September, we launched our new art resin ProArt, and now ProPour casting resin makes our lineup even more complete!"
ProMarine Supplies ProPour formula features a number of industry-leading benefits:
Plus, a variety of paints, dyes, pigments and tints may be added directly to the ProPour to create beautiful River Tables and other furnishings and to add color to paperweights, door and cabinet knobs, picture frames and other items encasing and protecting treasured memorabilia.
###
About ProMarine Supplies:
ProMarine Repair was established in 2009 as a boating repair company. While working on a wide variety of marine construction projects, it became apparent that there was a need for high-quality, high-performance epoxy resin products. ProMarine Supplies was founded in 2013 to address the market needs of Artisan, Construction and Marine epoxies. Visit www.promarinesupplies.com.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Genth, General Manager, T: 833-769-9776
Contact Information
Jennifer Genth
ProMarine Supplies
Contact Us
Jennifer Genth
ProMarine Supplies
Contact Us