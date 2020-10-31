Monrovia, CA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Princess of the Eastern Forest, a new book by Almog Shanun, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Xin is a young elf who is finally about to become old enough to assume the one role she does not want for her life. In a society that promotes freedom to choose who you want to become: she is the only one without choice. Xin wants a life of adventure and to sample what life can bring. Instead, she feels that she is imprisoned in her own forest. Fate has a different path for Xin and her friends- the adventures and growth that she waits for. But will it be what she expects?
A murder changes all of that and Xin embarks on an adventure that will change her forever. On this road she takes, she struggles not only against monsters, assassins, and wizards. She will have to fight against losing herself and finding who she is. Will she make it?
About the Author
Almog Shanun is a marriage and family therapist who brings his experience with the human psyche to life in his characters. Born in Israel and having gone through his own adventure to fulfill his dreams of studying the mind, he brings all of his knowledge into this book.
The Princess of the Eastern Forest is a 314-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0153-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
