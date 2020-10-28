Manhattan Home Design Launch The Barcelona Collection: Barcelona Sofa, Barcelona Benches, And More
October 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsNew York, October 28, 2020 - Furniture stores are bracing for strong sales in the last quarter of the year, and manhattanhomedesign.com, with its Barcelona Collection, is no exception. This year, the famous online store bets on a well-known collection in the world of Mid-Century Modern style and furniture design for its revolutionary pieces: the Mies van der Rohe Barcelona Chair replica, Barcelona Daybed replica, Barcelona Loveseat replica, Barcelona Sofa replica, Barcelona Ottoman replica, Barcelona Table replica, Barcelona Bench 2 Seater replica and the Barcelona Bench 3 Seater replica. This collection is one of the most transcendental in the world of design. Now is available to all buyers thanks to the services of this store.
The collection, first presented in 1929 by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, would be one of the great precursors of modernism in the world of furniture, it would lay the foundations for modern furniture design and initiate a movement that would last for many decades in the future. Until today, it continues to be the favorite of the new generations. There are many interior designers and ordinary users who have been dazzled by the elegance of a Mies van der Rohe Barcelona Chair replica, a Barcelona Daybed replica, a Barcelona Loveseat replica, or a Barcelona Sofa replica. For this reason, stores specialized in these types of models, such as manhattanhomedesign.com, have included the complete collection in their catalog to reinforce Christmas sales and offer their buyers first-class furniture.
The Barcelona Collection: A Definitive Furniture Set For The Living Room
Due to the popularity of the Mid-Century Modern style, many users look for furniture that expresses this trend in the most direct way, which is defined by the practical, functional, useful, comfortable, minimalist, and the elegance of simplicity. In this sense, many interior design specialists recommend choosing this assembly to give the ultimate MCM touch to their spaces. That includes both domestic areas and office areas. The Mies van der Rohe Barcelona Table replica, the Barcelona Bench 2 Seater replica, and the Barcelona Bench 3 Seater replica are specially designed for those people who are beginning to explore this style and want to express it to the fullest through their furniture.
This collection was part of the 1929 World Expo in Barcelona, and automatically became a landmark of modern design. Those attending the event were dazzled by the elegance and finesse of the Barcelona Chair replica, the Barcelona Loveseat replica, the Barcelona Sofa replica, and the rest of the designs. Ironically, it's said that the architect only wanted to use his collection for that special occasion but the impact it generated was so great that the Barcelona Day Bed later appeared, the collection was complete, and became one of the most relevant creations of its time.
MHD has put this collection at such a competitive price that users probably won't find it in any other internet portal. The general strategy is to offer these pieces, made of high-quality leather with highly resistant steel structures, at affordable prices for anyone. The company hopes that many families and offices will be able to renew their furniture thanks to this offer that will be available for a limited time.
For more information, visit the store's showroom, located at 325 W 38th St Suite 1501 New York, NY, 10018. You can also call 646-578-8606 or send an email customerservice@manhattanhomedesign.com
