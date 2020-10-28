Christmas for Our Times
October 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVancouver, WA (October 28, 2020)- Just in time for the Christmas season, travelogue author Gary Zacny has released a new book of "holiday greetings with old jokes, new insights, and rambling reflections on toys, snowfalls, ornaments, and such trappings of the season."
The author describes it as "a secular take on Christmas, because for many of us the holiday is less about religion than about tradition and the ways we create, at least once a year, a season of social comforts and affection and merriment." The book is available on Amazon, either as paperback or digital edition.
Paperback: (https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Zacny+Christmas+Letters&ref=nb_sb_noss)
Kindle: (https://www.amazon.com/Christmas-Letters-Gary-Zacny-ebook/dp/B08JJNVM25)
Contact Information
Gary Zacny
312-952-0491
