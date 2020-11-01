HONORABLE CHARACTER™ Announces the Release of New Web-Based Teacher Training Modules
November 01, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsFort Worth, Texas – HONORABLE CHARACTER™, the creator of an integrated character development system for students, today announced the November 1st release of its new web-based teacher training modules. The modules give teachers a flexible way to learn about the HONORABLE CHARACTER™ Classroom Management System-day or night, at their own convenience. The release comes just as educators are preparing for the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
The HONORABLE CHARACTER™ Classroom Management System helps teachers encourage, promote, and build the character of children using positive affirmation. Students learn core character values like respect, self-control, and cooperation, and they learn how to control their impulses and manage their emotions in a healthy way.
"Teachers can watch the modules when it's convenient for them-during breaks, before or after school, during team meetings, or in the quiet of their own homes," said Vicki Vaughn, founder of HONORABLE CHARACTER™. "We've broken the modules down into easy-to-digest segments, so viewers can watch as much or as little as they want in each session. We're thrilled to offer the web-based modules, especially in the age of COVID," Vaughn added.
The HONORABLE CHARACTER™ system emphasizes identifying and recognizing the positive character qualities in students rather than simply relying on punishments to change undesirable behavior. The character education tool aligns with SEL (social-emotional learning) goals and has been used in thousands of classrooms across the U.S. It has been credited with transforming classroom environments, and even school culture.
"Like so many organizations, we've had to shift our focus and adapt to better serve our clients since the pandemic began," said Vaughn. "We created Zoom classes to help parents with their new home-education experience during the COVID-19 shutdown. And we worked with a creative team to design the new web-based teacher training modules. The pandemic has challenged us to tap into our inner resilience-exactly the kind of character trait the HONORABLE CHARACTER™ system aims to cultivate in students," said Vaughn.
To learn more about the HONORABLE CHARACTER™ Classroom Management System and the new web-based teacher training modules, visit https://www.honorablecharacter.com.
About HONORABLE CHARACTER™
HONORABLE CHARACTER™ is a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to provide teachers with a simple tool to encourage, promote, and build the character of children within the classroom setting. Our Classroom Management System helps teachers identify and recognize virtuous behavior in students through positive affirmation.
HONORABLE CHARACTER™ offers programs for public and private schools, Christian schools, and parents. It is a ready-made tool that aligns with SEL (social-emotional learning) goals. Learn more about the HONORABLE CHARACTER™ Classroom Management System at https://www.honorablecharacter.com.
Contact Information
Minda Hust
HONORABLE CHARACTER™
1 (866) 416-5043
