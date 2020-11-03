Cincinnati, OH Author Publishes Book on Faith
November 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Christian Faith is the Solution, Not the Problem, a new book by Patrick R. Dunmire, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is presented in its original, historical context. I did some modest editing since the rough draft was penned, which the reader will appreciate. My study in a number of subjects, and varied life experiences, merge together here. I relied heavily on news sources for Part 1, in order to create an authoritative timeline. When you examine Part 3, though, you will observe that the primary New Testament source is me. To the best of my knowledge, I did not run from any issues in writing the book. Anyone needing to set a new personal direction after reading it is encouraged to do so.
Why Christian Faith is the Solution, Not the Problem is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4129-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
