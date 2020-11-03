Fort Wayne, IN Author Publishes Memoir
November 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSomewhere Bluebirds Fly: An Adoptee's Search for Home, a new book by Rick Farrant, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rick Farrant never thought he would find his birth mother. He never thought he would find a sense of belonging, a sense of home. Six decades into his life, he was resigned to the idea that his origins would forever remain a mystery. But all that changed when he decided to submit his DNA to an open-source database. In Somewhere Bluebirds Fly, Farrant recounts a dysfunctional childhood, a lifelong, chaotic struggle for identity punctuated by substance abuse, mental illness and failed relationships, and late-in-life discoveries about his origins that brought both acceptance and rejection. It is a story of perseverance and hope, and it illustrates the realities associated with searching for biological relatives at a time when millions of people worldwide are turning to science to make those connections. It also provides interesting anecdotal information for the ages-old nature versus nurture debate. Farrant's story is supported by numerous documents, photographs and recollections dating back many decades. Just as illuminating is his honest, transparent account of a life lived in recurring turmoil. Although the story is set against the backdrop of adoption, it is insightful for anyone who has ever yearned to find themselves and to heal.
"Farrant's heartfelt memoir oscillates between an account of his emotionally bedraggled life and the search for the identity of his biological mother-she died in 2005. The author's remembrance is lucidly, even elegantly composed and laced with a bold candor. In addition, he poignantly captures the pain of the alienation engendered by a loss of identity." - "Kirkus Reviews"
About the Author
Rick Farrant is a longtime award-winning journalist and marketing professional who has worked for newspapers, magazines, and nonprofits throughout the United States, including the Denver Post, Time, the San Bernardino Sun, the Danville Commercial-News, the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, and United Way. He has also volunteered for a number of community organizations, including Easterseals Arc and Unity Performing Arts Foundation. Farrant is the co-author of Crossing Over: One Woman's Escape from Amish Life (Harper Collins) and a contributor to several literary publications. He is the father of four grown children, stepfather to one, and enjoys spending time with his wife Lynn and several cats in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Visit the author's website at https://www.rickfarrant.com and check out the author on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RickFarrantAuthor.
Somewhere Bluebirds Fly: An Adoptee's Search for Home is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4293-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
