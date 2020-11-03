Hephzibah, GA Author Publishes Advice Book!
November 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Need to Know This! Advice to Youth, a new book by Georgette O. Dixon-Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Our existence is an extraordinary opportunity to make a positive contribution to the world. That opportunity starts from birth, and from there youth are on a journey of exposure to a multitude of information and experiences. I want my journey from my youth experiences to be a testimony to youth that your individual worth is precious. I pray you will embrace that worth and share it with others while on your journey as I have with you. God speed!
Georgette O. Dixon-Wilson
About the Author
This book is intended to inspire and motivate youth readers to embrace their precious and unique individual worth. The author encourages love for others, respect, and a goal-setting strategy to educate, reinforce and empower youth with positive ethics and self-worth necessary for becoming successful adults and productive citizens in the world.
You Need to Know This! Advice to Youth is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2272-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
