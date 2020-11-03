Jim Thorpe, PA Author Publishes Fiction!
The Chaplain: A Lesson Once Learned Goes Onward Forever, a new book by Norbert Huber, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through the spiritual, social, and sometimes tragic life of one man, parallels are drawn between nineteenth century religion and the spiritual beliefs of today. Separated by a century of changes in the way religion is practiced, Karl's understanding of the supernatural is interpreted by the sights and senses of his time.
About the Author
Norbert Huber has been disabled and wheel chair bound since 2014 after an active life of travel and work supervision.
Huber resides in rural eastern Pennsylvania with wife of forty-two years along with the family dog. He has two married adult children and two grandchildren and counting. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in history and spent two additional years attending graduate school earning a history department assistantship.
Huber worked for two years as an auto mechanic followed by three years as a tree service foreman. Additionally, he spent thirty-five years in food service as a Director of Training, Director of Operations and a Director of Human Resources. Prior to retirement, he spent an additional two years as a church sextant.
The Chaplain: A Lesson Once Learned Goes Onward Forever is a 488-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2017-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
