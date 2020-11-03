Virginia, IL Author Writes Second Religious Nonfiction Book
November 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThoughts of William T. Smith: Vol. 2, a new book by William T. smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Thoughts of William T. Smith: Volume Two continues the author's praise of Lord Jesus and encourages readers to do the same. Praise Him for the funny things, the life you live - even the trials you face. No matter what, Jesus is by your side so long as you have faith.
About the Author
William T. Smith was born in Morgan County, Illinois. He is father to three, and grandfather to five, and enjoys spending time with his grandbabies. Though retired, he gives of his services and time freely, volunteering with Hospice. In addition to volunteering, he enjoys going to auctions in his spare time.
Thoughts of William T. Smith: Vol 2 is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9163-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
