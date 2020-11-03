Lexington, KY Author Publishes Non-Fiction!
November 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Beginning of Her Story, a new book by Crystal Ann Mitchell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Told through regular appointments with her psychologist, Dr. Martin, Meagan Guy's life unfolds throughout The Beginning of Her Story. With many struggles, Meagan keeps her faith in God. She walks by her faith and not by sight. By way of her sessions, we learn of life and loss, love and birth, as well as financial issues and relationship struggles. She shares with us, through Dr. Martin, of the challenges Meagan faces. We also learn how she takes each issue in stride, carrying forward as best she can. No matter how hard life gets, you must always have faith in God
About the Author
With her love of helping people, Crystal Ann Mitchell works as a nurse aide. She believes everyone is born with a gift. While working for others, she was also certain to pursue her own goals and dreams. From childhood, Mitchell dreamed of being a writer. She has always loved to write. In addition, she enjoys spending time with her children, family, and friends.
Mitchell is from Lexington, Kentucky. This is her first published book.
The Beginning of Her Story is a134-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9170-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us