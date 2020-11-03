Concord, CA Author Writes Poetry Book
November 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Poem In Time; A Story Behind, a new book by Daisy Lopoz, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A Poem in Time; A Story Behind is a collection of poems inspired by events, people, and scenery. For every poem there is a story; a story that completes the picture.
About the Author
Daisy Lopoz is a retired engineer and business owner. In between her careers, she has been a mentor and college professor. As a person full of enthusiasm and love for life, Lopoz has inspired students and friends over the years. She is a loyal friend and devout Christian.
Lopoz has written three books to date: Glass Ceiling; Swinging Doors, 2 Women Loved, and A Soul Answered. Take a journey through her inspiring narratives and find even yourself in her completed picture.
A Poem In Time; A Story Behind is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0333-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us