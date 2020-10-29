Canadian Face Shield PPE Manufacturer is Ready to Help the COVID Crisis on a Global Scale
October 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsBarrie, ON - Canada has entered the heart of the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis, while the US' cases continue to rise. This is placing more pressure than ever on our frontline workers, and unprecedented pressure on their employers to keep up with the growing demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
The innovators of the Shield-U face shield are pleased to announce that they are currently able to step up and supply any government or private sector organization that is currently struggling to outfit and protect their workforce.
"We currently have a supply of 2 million face shields, and we have the capacity to produce up to 5 million a month. If you have a PPE shortfall, or anticipate you will soon have one, we should talk as soon as possible," said David Yeaman, Co-Owner and President of Molded Precision Components.
The Shield-U face shield is a Class I medical device that is manufactured in an FDA-approved facility through a partnership between Molded Precision Components (MPC) and Sterling Industries. They are already making a huge difference and will have sent over 27 million PPE face shields to Federal and Provincial government contracts by the end of the fall.
Shield-U face shields are based on 40 years of medical device success.
They are also:
"Our face shields are available in high quantities and right now we're able to deliver them fast. This product can help a lot of people during these times of crisis, and we're looking for partners to help," said Andrew Bird, Director of Strategic Business Development at MPC.
Any organization with an urgent, or pending, need for large quantities of PPE and face shields are invited to contact Mark Smith, VP Global Sales, MPC at MSmith@mpccomponents.com.
About MPC
Molded Precision Components is a co-owner operated, privately held injection molding business, located in Oro-Medonte, ON; a family of expert staff working together to consistently deliver the highest quality injection moulded parts around the globe serving the Automotive and Medical sectors. MPC has extensive engineering expertise across disciplines, focusing on the design, development and volume production of complex, functional injection molded parts for some of the industry's most demanding customers. Built and operated daily on core values of integrity, collaboration and innovation, MPC strives for excellence, delivering parts to approved print, on time, every time with ISO 9001: 2015 and IATF 16949 2018 Certification.
About Sterling Industries
Sterling Industries is a North American-based contract manufacturer and assembler of medical devices and sub-components, with facilities in Kalamazoo, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario.
They help their clients deliver successful products by providing scaled production, design-for-manufacturing expertise, supplier consolidation and other critical value chain services.
