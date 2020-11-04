Glen Ellyn, IL Author Publishes Science Book
November 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNeutron Resonance Theory: Modern Theory and Practices, a new book by Richard N. Hwang, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
More and more, neutron resonance theory is being applied in the nuclear field. To name a few instances, the reactor physics and the nuclear criticality safety communities have benefited from the advances made in resonance theory.
But what exactly is neutron resonance theory?
Neutron Resonance Theory: Modern Theory and Practices provides detailed descriptions of resonance theory for neutron interaction and its use in practical applications. The formalisms used for treating the resonance region, including resolved and unresolved regions, are presented. Throughout the book, Richard N. Hwang presents developments carried out over the years leading to algorithms that have been implemented in computer codes. New developments in the unresolved resonance region are also presented that could lead to better cross section calculations.
The result of years of work by Hwang, Neutron Resonance Theory: Modern Theory and Practices can be used as a textbook. It is appropriate for use in lectures pertaining to neutron nuclear reaction theory, as well as in courses on slowing down theory. The book presents many examples of issues frequently encountered in practical applications and contains a great deal of material for classroom discussion.
About the Author
Richard N. Hwang was born in China in 1935. He received his Ph.D. in reactor engineering from Iowa State University in 1962 and worked at Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) for over 40 years. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in February of 1972 and was presented the "Outstanding New Citizen Award" by then-First Lady Pat Nixon. A fellow of American Nuclear Society, Hwang received the prestigious Eugene P. Wigner Reactor Physicist Award in 2004 in recognition of his pioneering work in resonance theory.
Hwang passed away in 2007. Understanding the importance of his legacy, his former colleagues at ANL, Dr. Luiz Leal, Dr. Won Sik Yang, and Dr. Roger Blomquist, undertook the task of editing his manuscript. They published his work as an Argonne Report in September 2016.
Neutron Resonance Theory: Modern Theory and Practices is a 268-page hardcover with dust jacket with a retail price of $71.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8692-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
