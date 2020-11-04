Ellenwood, GA Author Publishes Book on Miniature Chairs
November 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy ABC "Chair" Book, a new book by Barbara H. Hartsfield, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My ABC "Chair" Book provides a marketing tool for author Barbara H. Hartsfield's miniature chair museum, Collectible & Antique Chair Gallery.
A collector of miniature chairs (not doll furniture) for over thirty years, Barbara established a Guinness World Record of miniature chairs (3,000) in 2008. The chairs are designed as lamps, clocks, teapot, cookie jars, salt/pepper shakers, and much more. To display the chairs, in 2009 she opened a miniature chair museum, Collectible & Antique Chair Gallery, on Main Street in the historic Stone Mountain Village, located in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The museum celebrated its tenth anniversary in May 2019. This three-room museum has received local, national, and international recognition. My ABC "Chair" Book is another unique way to highlight the museum and provide a creative educational tool for young children.
Visit the museum's website at http://museumofminiaturechairs.com and check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CollectibleandAntiqueChairGallery/.
About the Author
Barbara H. Hartsfield currently lives in Ellenwood, Georgia
My ABC "Chair" Book is a 54-page hardcover with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0494-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
