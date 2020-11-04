Milwaukee, WI Author Publishes Inspirational Book!
November 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Book of Inspiration II, a new book by Phyllis Pritchard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This lovely little book of inspirational quotes consists of a wide range of moral attitudes aimed at people of all ages and with all ethnic backgrounds. The author wishes to inspire the minds as well as the hearts of all who read this book.
About the Author
Phyllis Pritchard lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is a retired employee of the Milwaukee Public School System. Ms. Pritchard enjoys being with her daughter and two grandchildren while benefiting from the content of their conversations and the closeness derived from playing all sorts of board games together. Ms. Pritchard is also the author of A Book Of Inspiration I and I Am With You Always and I Am With You Always (The Sequel).
A Book of Inspiration II is a 356-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4047-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
